United Fire Group (UFCS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $337.99 million for the quarter.
United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. United Fire Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.18 million. On average, analysts expect United Fire Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
United Fire Group Trading Down 1.7%
Shares of UFCS stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $664.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter worth about $818,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 143.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,035 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 21,999 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Monday, May 12th.
United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.
