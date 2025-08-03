UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $247.75 and last traded at $249.43, with a volume of 29417983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 target price (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.52.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex acquired 17,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 203,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. The trade was a 9.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley purchased 86,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 679,493 shares in the company, valued at $196,081,295.01. This represents a 14.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 263,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,161 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

