Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 199,000 Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 199,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st.
Ferroglobe Stock Down 6.1%
GSM opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $740.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.62. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $307.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.18%.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferroglobe
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is PG&E an AI Power Play? Why Options Traders Are Betting Big
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.