Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $656,000 Investment in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 128.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 771.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Middlesex Water Company has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $944.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 56.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middlesex Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

