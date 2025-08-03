Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 31,812 West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 74,818 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 4,644.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Stock Down 0.2%

WTBA stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $304.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on West Bancorporation from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

See Also

