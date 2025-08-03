Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 73,232 Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AHH. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE AHH opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $676.82 million, a P/E ratio of 83.51 and a beta of 1.12. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.