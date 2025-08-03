Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $586,000 Position in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Corporation has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $663.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corporation will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

About Ryerson

(Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.