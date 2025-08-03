US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 591,100 shares, agrowthof499.5% from the June 30th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,922,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,922,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TBIL opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $50.05.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.
About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
