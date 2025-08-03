US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 591,100 shares, agrowthof499.5% from the June 30th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,922,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,922,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBIL opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $50.05.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luminist Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 124,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

