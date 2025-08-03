Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,138,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $252,850,000 after buying an additional 42,634 shares during the period. Team Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.6% in the first quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 132,387 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.2% in the first quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. China Renaissance began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Apple Stock Down 2.5%

AAPL opened at $202.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 172.48% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.