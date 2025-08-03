VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VanEck Retail ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:RTH opened at $238.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.33. The stock has a market cap of $245.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.88. VanEck Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $195.37 and a 1-year high of $243.69.

VanEck Retail ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

