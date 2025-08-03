Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $216.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.41. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $202.96 and a 12 month high of $226.64.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

