Vantage Point Financial LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vantage Point Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.6% of Vantage Point Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $202.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 172.48% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

