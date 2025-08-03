Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 158,022,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 107,126,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Up 6.7%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £372,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Versarien had a negative return on equity of 216.70% and a negative net margin of 225.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

