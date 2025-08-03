Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRT. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.06.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $141.66 on Thursday. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Vertiv by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

