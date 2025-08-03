Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $173.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $135.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VRT. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

NYSE VRT opened at $141.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.68. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Vertiv by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

