Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Adient by 91.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Adient by 208.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Adient by 7.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Adient from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Adient from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Adient Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ADNT opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. Adient has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

