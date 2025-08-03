Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $86.00 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $90.32. The company has a current ratio of 19.64, a quick ratio of 19.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of -2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. Research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SLNO shares. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price target on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $93.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

In related news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $316,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,928.56. This trade represents a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

