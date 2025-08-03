Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 62,947 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 89.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,947 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

SCZ opened at $72.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $75.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

