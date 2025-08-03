Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price upped by Macquarie from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

V opened at $338.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $625.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.55. Visa has a one year low of $254.51 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,913 shares of company stock worth $32,902,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 93,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

