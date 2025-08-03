VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) & BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Head to Head Review

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VNET Group and BlackLine”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VNET Group $1.13 billion 1.78 $25.10 million ($0.01) -749.00 BlackLine $653.34 million 5.05 $165.81 million $1.38 38.36

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BlackLine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VNET Group. VNET Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackLine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

72.8% of VNET Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of BlackLine shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of VNET Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of BlackLine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VNET Group and BlackLine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VNET Group 1.66% 2.11% 0.44% BlackLine 23.60% 18.70% 4.05%

Risk & Volatility

VNET Group has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackLine has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VNET Group and BlackLine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VNET Group 0 0 4 2 3.33 BlackLine 2 4 7 1 2.50

VNET Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.30, suggesting a potential upside of 24.17%. BlackLine has a consensus price target of $60.79, suggesting a potential upside of 14.84%. Given VNET Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VNET Group is more favorable than BlackLine.

Summary

BlackLine beats VNET Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides server administration services, such as operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance. The company was founded by Therese Tucker in May 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

