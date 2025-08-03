Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,259,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,563,000 after acquiring an additional 117,717 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,994,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,279 shares during the period. Dalal Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 1,704,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,263 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,442,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,857,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,474,000 after acquiring an additional 646,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $299.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

