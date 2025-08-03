Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Apple Trading Down 2.5%
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 172.48%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.25.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
