Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Up 13.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) rose 13.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). Approximately 69,907,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 93,915,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.22.

Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

