Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 10% Higher – Here’s Why

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 78,338,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 93,994,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Wishbone Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

