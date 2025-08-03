Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.0% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 27,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $202.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 172.48%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

