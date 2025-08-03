Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 914 Shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 4,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FLS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS opened at $53.86 on Friday. Flowserve Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

