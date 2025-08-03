Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 12,292 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 110.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 99.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,208 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI by 112.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $65.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.34. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $91.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 18.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RLI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Insider Activity at RLI

In other RLI news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,817.50. The trade was a 3.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

