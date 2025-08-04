10,568 Shares in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 69.9% during the first quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

AQST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

