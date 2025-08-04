147,884 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Purchased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 147,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $75.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $79.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.