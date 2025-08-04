185,503 Shares in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 185,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,849,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,334,000 after acquiring an additional 32,482 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price target on NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price target on NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NAPCO Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NSSC stock opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.11 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

