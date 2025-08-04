19,472 Shares in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1,309.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 127,437 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,712,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,640,000 after acquiring an additional 131,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 76,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $29,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of SEM stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 42.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Select Medical

Select Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.