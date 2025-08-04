19,896 Shares in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Source Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Source Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Source Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Source Capital by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Source Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Price Performance

Source Capital stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. Source Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.32.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

Source Capital Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 568.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

