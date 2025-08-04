1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 265.1% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 7.4% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 13.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 0.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on 1st Source from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on 1st Source from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, July 28th.

1st Source Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $58.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.17. 1st Source Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $68.13. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.71.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. On average, analysts predict that 1st Source Corporation will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 26.62%.

About 1st Source

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.