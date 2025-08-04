1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

1stdibs.com Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of DIBS opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.07. 1stdibs.com has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 million. 1stdibs.com had a negative net margin of 22.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Analysts predict that 1stdibs.com will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.com in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.com in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in 1stdibs.com by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.com in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.com in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

