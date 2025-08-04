24,641 Shares in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of Onespan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onespan in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Onespan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Onespan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan during the first quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $14.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $545.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. Onespan Inc has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

Onespan Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSPN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

