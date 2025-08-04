2,561 Shares in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 729.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lindsay news, CFO Brian L. Ketcham sold 3,999 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $596,210.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,394.89. This trade represents a 29.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lindsay from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Lindsay Stock Down 2.4%

LNN stock opened at $133.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.81. Lindsay Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $150.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.80.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $169.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay Corporation will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Articles

