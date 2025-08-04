270,520 Shares in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 270,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Verastem by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Verastem by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Verastem by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Verastem by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Verastem by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Verastem from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Verastem from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Verastem from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel Calkins sold 11,143 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $90,592.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,267.15. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Paterson sold 58,677 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $477,044.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 461,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,913.66. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,976 shares of company stock valued at $687,047. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verastem Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $6.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $334.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.83. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.24). Analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

