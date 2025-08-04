2,888 Shares in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS

In other MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $181,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $389,160.20. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Stock Down 2.1%

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS stock opened at $24.23 on Monday. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

About MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

