3,062 Shares in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Allete by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allete by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 49,993 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Allete by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Allete by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 368,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allete during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Allete Price Performance

NYSE ALE opened at $65.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Allete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $66.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28.

Allete Announces Dividend

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.30 million. Allete had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Allete’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.54%.

About Allete

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

