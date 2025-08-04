31,122 Shares in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of Friedman Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 157,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,885,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

