35,806 Shares in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.05% of Global Medical REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 19,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 219,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 126,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 57,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $372,658.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,000. This trade represents a 55.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:GMRE opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.04 million, a PE ratio of 225.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.49 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 1.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

