418,000 Shares in Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 418,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $8.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

