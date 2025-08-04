5G Stocks To Follow Now – August 1st

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, and Monolithic Power Systems are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, deployment and commercialization of fifth-generation wireless technology. They include network equipment suppliers, semiconductor makers, smartphone manufacturers and telecom operators that build and operate 5G infrastructure. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the anticipated growth and higher data-speed applications enabled by widespread 5G adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. 21,627,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,030,625. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $148.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,860,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,217. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $163.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $90.40 on Friday, hitting $801.64. The stock had a trading volume of 752,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,832. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $712.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $648.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20.

