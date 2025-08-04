9,548 Shares in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 19,594.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Public Education

In other news, insider Nuno S. Fernandes sold 7,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $197,143.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 85,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,793.49. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director 325 Capital Llc sold 214,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $6,011,663.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,181,005 shares in the company, valued at $33,115,380.20. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 669,736 shares of company stock worth $19,211,182. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APEI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on American Public Education from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Public Education from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

American Public Education Trading Down 0.5%

American Public Education stock opened at $29.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.92 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

