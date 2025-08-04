A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Earns Hold (C) Rating from Weiss Ratings

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reissued by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A10 Networks Trading Down 3.6%

ATEN opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.35. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,980.82. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 94,032 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1,938.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 47,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 98.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 98,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Stories

