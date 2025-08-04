AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $227.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $216.00 to $227.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.81.

AbbVie Stock Up 3.3%

AbbVie stock opened at $195.17 on Friday. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.75 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.33 and its 200-day moving average is $190.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 518.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

