AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $255.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.81.

AbbVie Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of ABBV opened at $195.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.42. The firm has a market cap of $344.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 518.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in AbbVie by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

