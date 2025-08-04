Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,686 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 22.2% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AFB opened at $10.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 27th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

