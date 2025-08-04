Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,499 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEO. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

