AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AdaptHealth worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 2,711,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,389,000 after acquiring an additional 297,268 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Stock Down 2.5%

AHCO opened at $8.75 on Monday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AHCO

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.